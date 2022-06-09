LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a new airline flying in and out of Harry Reid International Airport.

Breeze Airways is a Utah-based company and uses new A220 jets that hold 100 to 125 passengers.

With more than 11 nonstop flights going in and out of Reid International by the end of September, Breeze Airlines is doing its best to leave a footprint in the commercial airline industry.

On Thursday afternoon, more than 50 passengers made the very first flight into Las Vegas from Richmond, Virginia.

David Neeleman Breeze Airways CEO, says the new airline will allow more travelers to visit Las Vegas.

“If we can do it more efficiently. We change less money. Our goal is to get you there twice as fast for half the price. And if you can do that, then you just come more often, and then that’s how we build markets,” Neeleman said.

As for prices, the airline offers three tiers of seating. The first tier offers fares that can start around #29. The second tier offers fares starting at $59 which includes nicer seats with extra legroom, the next tier offers fares starting at about $79, which is the airline’s version of first class.

Initial flights on Breeze Airlines include Richmond, Virginia, Syracuse, New York, and Fort Myers, Florida.

More destinations are expected to be added in the coming months.