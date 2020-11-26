USPS suggests shipping packages early, shares important deadlines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The US Postal Service expects more packages this year than previous years as more families choose to celebrate the holidays with each other virtually.

Postal Service leaders say your best bet to make sure your packages arrive on time is to mail early.

There are also some important deadlines to remember for shipping packages:

For military or family members in correctional facilities : Dec. 11

: Dec. 11 Priority mail : Dec. 19

: Dec. 19 Priority mail express: Dec. 23

There are also other options if you don’t want to stand in line at the post office.

“Another tool is the click and ship feature that can be found on USPS.com, and with that being used, they can generate a shipping label,” explained David James, USPS district marketing manager. “They can weigh their packages and get the right postage, and then, they would just need to drop it off or schedule a package pick up.”

Post office branches across Nevada say they are well-staffed to handle the influx of packages and don’t anticipate any delays.