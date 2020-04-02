USPS hiring workers at Nevada post offices

Live Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The United States Postal Service is hiring workers in multiple positions at its Nevada post offices.

According to a press release, hourly wages range from $16-$19, and several shifts, whether indoor or outdoor, are available.

Job openings are updated regularly until filled. The USPS says applicants must be at least 18-years-old when they are hired and a U.S. citizen or have permanent alien status.

If you wish to apply for a carrier position, you must have a valid driver’s license and minimum of two years documented driving experience.

To apply, click here.

