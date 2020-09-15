USPS hiring seasonal employees for the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is hiring seasonal employees to help with the upcoming holiday mail volume.

The positions, ranging from retail, delivery, and transportation, pay from $17 per hour and up, depending on the position.

According to USPS, candidates must be:

  • Willing to work the afternoon or evening shifts
  • Be available to work through the end of December
  • Able to work up to 6 – 7 days a week for a possible 35-50 hours per week
  • A U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien
  • Able to pass a drug screen and background check
  • Willing to work on their feet in a fast-paced environment

To apply:

  • Go to: http://usps.com/careers
  • Click the “Search Now” button, then click “Search jobs”
  • Key the name of the city in the keyword space and click “Start”
  • Follow the prompts to apply. A written examination is not required for casual applicants

USPS receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

