USPS hiring seasonal employees for the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is hiring seasonal employees to help with the upcoming holiday mail volume.

The positions, ranging from retail, delivery, and transportation, pay from $17 per hour and up, depending on the position.

According to USPS, candidates must be:

Willing to work the afternoon or evening shifts

Be available to work through the end of December

Able to work up to 6 – 7 days a week for a possible 35-50 hours per week

A U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien

Able to pass a drug screen and background check

Willing to work on their feet in a fast-paced environment

To apply:

Go to: http://usps.com/careers

Click the “Search Now” button, then click “Search jobs”

Key the name of the city in the keyword space and click “Start”

Follow the prompts to apply. A written examination is not required for casual applicants

USPS receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.