‘USO’ gang indictments name 18 defendants, wide range of racketeering charges in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Indictments naming 18 defendants on more than 150 charges were handed down on Wednesday in a major gang prosecution.
Charges range from narcotics, burglary, robbery and assault to forgery, kidnapping and attempted murder with a deadly weapon. The defendants are allegedly members of a gang called the United Samoan Organization (USO).
Prosecutors allege a wide range of crimes in the racketeering indictment, saying USO is organized as a paramilitary group that uses violence to expand their criminal activity and prevent their targets from cooperation with law enforcement. Drug trafficking, forged credit cards and forged currency finance the criminal syndicate, prosecutors say.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Pieper and Chief Deputy District Attorney Nicole Cannizzaro are leading the prosecution
Bail has been set for defendants in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $250,000. The list of people charged:
- Josiyah Meno
Charges: Conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, battery with intent to commit robbery, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit extortion, extortion with use of a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure/vehicle/aircraft/watercraft, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, ownership/possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery, burglary, forgery of credit/debit card, possession of a stolen vehicle, establishing or possessing a financial forgery lab, grand larceny auto and racketeering.
- Vianca Cassandra Alcon-Serrano
Conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, battery with intent to commit robbery, burglary with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, ownership/possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, grand larceny auto and racketeering.
- George Mendoza
Conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon, battery with intent to commit robbery, burglary with a deadly weapon, ownership/possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, grand larceny auto and racketeering.
- Steven Silulu
Conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery, burglary, forgery, forgery of a credit/debit card, obtaining money under false pretenses, obtaining and using personal identifying information of another, theft, grand larceny auto, racketeering and obtaining and using personal identifying information of another to avoid or delay prosecution for a Class A or Class B felony.
- Michael Souza
Conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery, burglary and racketeering.
- Albert Vargas
Conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery, burglary, stop required on signal of police officer, possession of stolen property and racketeering
- Stephanie Martin
Conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery, burglary, forgery of credit/debit card, establishing or possessing a financial forgery lab and racketeering.
- Ronald Mulitauaopele
Possession of a controlled substance, forgery and racketeering.
- Calvin Smith
Conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and racketeering.
- John Dalisay
Conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and racketeering.
- Christopher Weygant
Ownership/possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in controlled substance, forgery of credit/debit card, possession of a stolen vehicle, obtaining and using personal identifying information of another, establishing or possessing a financial forgery lab, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and racketeering.
- Nukul Hearing
Burglary, forgery, forgery of a credit/debit card, obtaining money under false pretenses, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit grand larceny auto, establishing/possessing a financial forgery lab, grand larceny auto and racketeering.
- Bernard Serrano
Trafficking in controlled substance, conspiracy to violate uniform controlled substances act, possession of a controlled substance and racketeering.
- Christopher Cyr
Robbery with use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and racketeering.
- Christopher Michael Cellery
Conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, conspiracy to commit extortion, extortion, extortion with a deadly weapon, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, forgery of credit/debit card, obtaining money under false pretenses, obtaining and using personal identifying information of another, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, grand larceny auto, possession of credit/debit card without cardholder’s consent and racketeering.
- Belljohn Ordonez Fugencio
Conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit extortion, extortion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure/vehicle/aircraft/watercraft, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and racketeering.
- Jose Felix
First-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit extortion, extortion, extortion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure/vehicle/aircraft/watercraft, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and racketeering
- Tony Nivongso
Conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit extortion, extortion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure/vehicle/aircraft/watercraft, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, burglary, forgery, forgery of a credit/debit card, grand larceny auto and racketeering.