‘USO’ gang indictments name 18 defendants, wide range of racketeering charges in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Indictments naming 18 defendants on more than 150 charges were handed down on Wednesday in a major gang prosecution.

Charges range from narcotics, burglary, robbery and assault to forgery, kidnapping and attempted murder with a deadly weapon. The defendants are allegedly members of a gang called the United Samoan Organization (USO).

Prosecutors allege a wide range of crimes in the racketeering indictment, saying USO is organized as a paramilitary group that uses violence to expand their criminal activity and prevent their targets from cooperation with law enforcement. Drug trafficking, forged credit cards and forged currency finance the criminal syndicate, prosecutors say.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Pieper and Chief Deputy District Attorney Nicole Cannizzaro are leading the prosecution

Bail has been set for defendants in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $250,000. The list of people charged: