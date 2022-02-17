Usher announces Las Vegas residency

Usher (Credit: Denise Truscello)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Global megastar Usher announced Thursday he will headline a new Las Vegas residency at Park MGM this summer. This is a follow-up to his residency last year which sold-out.

Usher (Credit: Denise Truscello)

Usher will perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM starting July 15, 2022. According to a news release, the show will be custom-designed to make the audience feel as if they are part of the performance. The immersive show will incorporate audience interaction and staging throughout the 5,200-seat theater.

The show will be packed with Usher’s smash hits from the past two decades, as well as new music.

There will be 23 performances on the following dates — all shows will start at 9 p.m.:

  • July 2022: 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
  • August 2022: 26, 27, 31
  • September 2022: 3, 4, 9, 10
  • October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. (PT) Fan pre-sale tickets will be available Friday, Feb. 18 at noon (PT) until Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. (PT). General ticket prices begin at $79, plus taxes and fees. You can purchase tickets at this link.

