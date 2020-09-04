Usher announces 2021 Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Ceasars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Usher announces headlining residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening Friday, July 16, 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” said Usher.

I’ll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @CaesarsPalace Colosseum! Tix go on sale Thursday 9/10 at 10 AM PT, but you can get yours starting Monday. Text me at (404) 737-1821 and I’ll hit you back with the presale code this weekend. All dates at https://t.co/QTITBB3wtW pic.twitter.com/dz5eESVhG0 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 4, 2020

“My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!” added Usher.

The multi-talented showman will give his fans an extraordinary immersive experience that only Usher can deliver.

General ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are also available for each show.

Credit: Piper Ferguson

The 12 performances going on sale are:

July 2021: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

Dec 2021: 28, 29, 31

Jan 2022: 1

The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular will be performed in The Colosseum, an intimate 4,300-seat world-class performance venue, allowing Usher’s fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see him up close and personal.

Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the show will be packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning Usher’s 20-year career, including his early records and more recent songs, as well as new music.

Fan presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Usher’s residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment®.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to presale promotions running Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. PT through Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher’s Las Vegas residency to Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL). Founded in 1999 by Usher as a young man barely out of his teens, UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders.

For more information on Usher’s New look Foundation please visit the website.

2020 continues to be a busy year for Usher. Musically, he recently released the single “Don’t Waste My Time,” which hit #1 on Billboard’s R&B chart, as well as “I Cry,” an emotional song about the social and racial injustices of our time.

Usher is currently in the studio recording his ninth studio album which will be released in late 2020.

All tickets and packages for his Las Vegas residency can be purchased online or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m.