Usher adds 6 performances in August to Caesars Colosseum residency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Usher is adding six additional dates in August for his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The performances will be Aug. 4, 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14, according to a Friday announcement from Caesars.

The residency begins in less than three months, opening on July 16.

The Colosseum seats 4,300-seat people, allowing Usher’s fans a chance to see him up close and personal.

Tickets start at $59, plus tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are also available for each show. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas. All shows begin at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the public Thursday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Fan presale tickets will be available beginning Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, April 28 at 10 p.m. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.