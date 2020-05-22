USGS reports 5.3-magnitude aftershock near Tonopah

TONOPAH, Nev. (KLAS) — The US Geological Survey reported a 5.3-magnitude aftershock near Tonopah just days after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake rocked Central Nevada. The tremor struck Thursday evening.

The quake was reported just 33 miles outside of the town, with a 3.6 depth.

The 6.5-magnitude monster caused damage to US 95 nearly a week ago, and crews made emergency repairs. Some damage was also seen to residents’ homes.

Dozens of aftershocks have been recorded in the days after the quake, with the largest tremors reaching up into the 5 range of the Richter scale.