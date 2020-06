MINA, Nev. (KLAS) — The US Geological Survey reports a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck about 21 miles southeast of Mina, Nevada Friday afternoon. It occurred around 1:42 p.m.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says crews are surveying the area for possible road damage.

The @USGS reports a 4.9 magnitude earthquake today at 1:42 p.m., 34 miles from Tonopah. Department maintenance crews are investigating for possible road damage. #TeamNDOT pic.twitter.com/b1OUXwIg3i — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) June 19, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.