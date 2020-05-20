1  of  3
USGS: 5.0 aftershock shakes Tonopah

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 5.0 earthquake about 28 miles northwest of Tonopah shook the community at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday. This is one of the larger aftershocks following the 6.5 earthquake on Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake  occurred at 6:36 a.m. 29 miles west-northwest of Tonopah at a preliminary depth of 7 miles . Hundreds of aftershocks have been reported in the area since a 6.5 magnitude quake Friday morning caused minor damage to U.S. 95, the main highway between Las Vegas and Reno.

No injuries are reported.

