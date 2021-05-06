USGS: 4.7 magnitude earthquake reported about 30 miles west of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — A rumbling was felt throughout the Reno area Thursday night after an earthquake centered in California.

The United States Geological Survey reports the earthquake came in at 4.7 magnitude about 11 miles northwest of Truckee, California at 9:35 p.m. That is about 30 miles west of Reno.

A few smaller earthquakes were also reported in the surrounding area within minutes of the largest quake.

While the USGS is reporting a 4.7 magnitude, other estimates are nearing 5.0 on the Richter Scale.

People as far east as the Spanish Springs area in Nevada reported feeling the shaking from the quake.