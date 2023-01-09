LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A report clearing Metro police officers of wrongdoing in the death of 19-year-old Isaiah Tyree Williams shows that they announced their presence clearly before entering the apartment.

On Jan. 10, 2022, Williams was asleep on the sofa when officers came in. When he awoke, he had a gun and fired shots at officers, who returned fire. Officers said Williams fired his gun six to seven times. Williams was hit as officers fired more than 20 rounds, some from rifles and some from handguns.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office declined to press charges in Williams’ shooting.

The timeline of events beginning at 4:59 a.m., according to the Force Investigation Team (FIT) report :

4:59:56: First announcements were made by SWAT personnel at the front door

First announcements were made by SWAT personnel at the front door 5:00:04: The west window was broken out and a stun stick breach was inserted

The west window was broken out and a stun stick breach was inserted 5:00:06: The front door was rammed for the first time.

The front door was rammed for the first time. 5:00:10: The noise flash diversionary device was deployed.

The noise flash diversionary device was deployed. 5:00:11: The front door was breached after five (5) strikes with the ram.

The front door was breached after five (5) strikes with the ram. 5:00:12: SWAT team made entry into the apartment.

SWAT team made entry into the apartment. 5:00:14: Williams fired his first shot at SWAT Officer Kubla.

At 5:01, SWAT leaders broadcast that shots had been fired, and medical personnel were on scene at 5:02. Williams was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m.

A witness and several body-worn cameras confirm that officers shouted before entering. The witness account reported the time as 3:30 a.m., but other evidence puts the warnings just before officers entered the apartment at 5 a.m. The witness remembered hearing officers shout, “Search warrant! Search warrant!”

The review hinged on officers’ efforts to announce their presence before entering the apartment at The Boulevard Apartments, 3050 S. Nellis Boulevard.

Officers were there to arrest Wattsel Rembert IV, in the investigation of a Nov. 18, 2021, homicide. They believed Rembert was inside. Rembert, 24, was arrested four days later, but charges were dropped in February.

Williams was under investigation by North Las Vegas police when he was killed by Metro officers.

Interviews with officers who were present and a review of body-worn camera video from eight officers showed they warned occupants before entering.

Officer Kerry Kubla was shot, receiving wounds to both arms and his right leg. Another officer sustained an injury to his right arm.