LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether the water’s up at Lake Mead or down at Davis Dam, officials advise visitors to take extra care when they head out for a day of fun.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area warns people to be careful of parking too close to the water’s edge. Rising water levels can mean unstable shorelines, resulting in collapses.

The National Park Service recommends extra care around mud. The danger of being trapped in the mud creates a hazard for people, animals and vehicles. If you see a vehicle or animal trapped in the mud or fallen in the water, NPS advises calling the non-emergency dispatch number: 702-293-8898. Be sure to provide the location.

In an emergency, call dispatch at 702-293-8932. Calling 911 will route you to dispatch.

At Davis Dam, officials are planning to reduce water releases to the Colorado River during late July and early August. The reduction in flow is intended to decrease the caddisfly population.

Davis Dam is just above Laughlin and Bullhead City on the Colorado River.

“River users should exercise extra caution during these times as lower river flows may temporarily expose or create hazards such as sandbars and unstable riverbanks. Floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles may also pose potential hazards until the river returns to normal flow release levels,” according to a statement from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

On Tuesday, July 25, flow will be reduced from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MST), according to a Reclamation news release. On Thursday, July 27, Tuesday, Aug. 1, and Thursday, Aug. 3, releases are planned from midnight until 4 a.m. (MST).

Boat ramps

For the most up-to-date information on boat ramps at Lake Mead, go to https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

Special events

Park officials advise of several large events scheduled on upcoming weekends that could affect crowds and/or access to certain areas.

On Sunday, July 23, Pyramid Cove will have a group camping event.

will have a group camping event. On Saturday, July 29, Northshore Road will be the site of a bicycle relay from Overton to Lake Las Vegas. Willow Beach has a fishing tournament scheduled that day.

will be the site of a bicycle relay from Overton to Lake Las Vegas. has a fishing tournament scheduled that day. On Sunday, Aug. 13, Boulder Beach, the River Mountain Loop Trail and N. Access Road will be the site of triathlon training.

The River Mountain Loop Trail is open through the end of summer, when resurfacing and crack repair operations will resume.

Several trails remain closed: Goldstrike Canyon, White Rock Canyon and Trail, Arizona Hot Springs Trail, Liberty Arch Trail, Lone Palm Trail and Sugar Loaf Trail. These are annual closings to prevent problems with summer heat.

NPS said access to hot springs is still open from the water.