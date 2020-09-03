Use caution for Labor Day weekend gatherings, health district urges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Social distancing and safe small gatherings will get Las Vegas through the Labor Day weekend without producing further outbreaks of COVID-19, the Southern Nevada Health District reminds everyone.

“We are encouraged by the decline in reports of cases and COVID-19 positivity rate,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “The progress we have made is a tribute to the actions of the individuals, families, and businesses that have taken steps to protect each other and our community as we continue to respond to COVID-19.”

Holiday gatherings — parties and barbecues in particular — can make it a challenge, but vigilance and attention to wearing masks and washing hands.

And if you don’t have a party to go to, consider getting a test at one of the free testing sites that are part of the Stop, Swab and Go campaign.

But the lessons learned from Memorial Day and Fourth of July should be a reminder to the Las Vegas valley. Las Vegas is still fighting to reduce COVID-19 trends that started two weeks after Fourth of July celebrations.

COVID-19 is spread mainly through close contact with an infected person. People can be infected and spread the virus before they know they are sick.

The health district recommends having extra masks on hand for guests, frequent hand-washing, and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

If you are sick, stay home and away from others.

SNHD also says it’s a good idea to go out in public at off-peak hours to avoid crowds, avoid sitting or standing within 6 feet of people who don’t live in the same household, using disposable utensils, and avoiding self-serve food and drink options.