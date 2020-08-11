US95 repaving north of Beatty will add passing lane; start set for September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 32-mile stretch of US95 north of Beatty will get a $17 million makeover, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

A 2-mile-long passing lane will be added to a section of the northbound highway — a safety improvement long needed on a road where traffic can back up behind trucks, creating dangerous situations as motorists speed around slower vehicles despite limited visibility.

Other improvements will include repaving the road and turn lanes, widening of the road’s shoulders and flattening of slopes on the roadside for safer turnouts.

Construction is expected to start in September, and will run from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekedays. Motorists should expect up to 30-minute delays through the spring of 2021.

The enhancements run between Mile Markers 72 and 104, or roughly from 12 miles north of Beatty to 4 miles south of the Nye/Esmeralda County line. This stretch of freeway averages roughly 8,400 vehicles daily, with 18 percent of traffic coming from heavy truck travel.

“This state-funding project will greatly enhance this critical stretch of rural freeway, creating a smoother, more efficient and safer traveling experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia.

Road and Highway Builders LLC received the contract to do the work.

NDOT said the project would create more than 200 jobs.