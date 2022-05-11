LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. 95 northbound was closed overnight at Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday for scheduled construction work which caused a major traffic backup for early morning motorists.

The northbound lanes reopened at 6 a.m.

The closure of northbound U.S. 95 caused a significant traffic backup Wednesday morning. (Credit: RTC)

There are other closures planned for this week that motorists should be aware of if alternate travel plans are needed.

Nightly through Thursday night, May 12

I-515 southbound – Las Vegas Blvd to Eastern Ave – Reduced to 1 lane, 11:59 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-515 northbound – Near Eastern Ave – Reduced to 1 lane, 11p.m. – 6a.m.

I-515 southbound – Near Boulder Hwy – Reduced to 1 lane, 9p.m. – 5a.m.

I-515 northbound – Near Boulder Hwy – Reduced to 1 lane, 9p.m. – 6a.m.

Thursday, May 12