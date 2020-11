LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. 95 northbound is closed at Decatur due to a fatal crash. Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating and confirms one death.

#breaking Fatal Crash US95NB/Decatur. 1 confirmed deceased. Traffic diverted off at US95NB at Decatur. Expect major delays for the morning rush, avoid the area, road closures will be in place for the next few hours. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/dpr7qSFKNB — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 10, 2020

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route. The northbound lanes are expected to be closed for a few hours.