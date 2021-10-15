US will lift COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated international travelers on Nov. 8

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. is lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers on Nov. 8. The White House made the announcement Friday morning.

Foreign nationals will be able to travel to the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel.

“U.S. Travel has long called for the safe reopening of our borders, and we welcome the Biden administration’s announcement of a set date to welcome back vaccinated international travelers,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “The date is critically important for planning—for airlines, for travel-supported businesses, and for millions of travelers worldwide who will now advance plans to visit the United States once again.”

Earlier in the week, the Biden Administration announced it would be lifting restrictions in November on vaccinated travelers for non-essential travel at Canada and Mexico’s land borders and ferry crossings.