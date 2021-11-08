US travel ban ends, opening the doors for international travelers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After 19 months, international travel bans were lifted Monday opening the doors for tourists from 30 countries to visit the United States as long as they are vaccinated.

That’s a bonus for Las Vegas resorts. According to the Las Vegas Convention Center and Visitors Authority, international travelers account for about 15% of more than 40 million yearly visitors but tend to spend more money than the average visitor.

International visitors will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the U.S. along with a recent negative COVID-19 test. There are some exemptions.

Those traveling into the U.S. at the California/Mexcio border should expect heavy travel and high wait times with the upcoming holiday season.

“Travelers should be prepared to attest to their vaccination status and to present proof of vaccination to a CBP officer upon request,” said Moises Castillo, officer in charge of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “San Ysidro traffic volume has risen close to pre-pandemic levels. We have reassigned officers to primary and secondary areas to assist in alleviating these traffic times.”

The vaccine requirement doesn’t extend to children 17 and younger.