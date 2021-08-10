US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Southern Nevada

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Southern Nevada this week to highlight how the Bipartisan Infrastructure deal’s investments will affect local jobs.

Buttigieg will also see the City of Henderson’s Reimagine Boulder Highway Project. The project recently received a $40 million competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Secretary Buttigieg will join Rep. Susie Lee (NV-03) for a short tour at Boulder Highway and East Corn St.

More details to follow.