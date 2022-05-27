LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 31, to help launch the I-15/Tropicana Interchange Construction Project near the Allegiant Stadium. It’s part of a trip he is making to Nevada to highlight President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The new interchange serves as a gateway to the Las Vegas Strip for thousands of vehicles every day. As many as 300,000 people are drawn to the resorts, as well as the sports events and sold-out concerts that take place in that area on the weekend. This project will improve public safety by replacing the nearly 60-year-old Tropicana bridge, as well as accommodate capacity for future growth and access.

Buttigieg will be accompanied by Governor Steve Sisolak and The Nevada Department of Transportation.

Construction on the project is set to begin this year and finish in 2024. It’s estimated to support 4,664 jobs.

Buttigieg will also tour the Carpenters International Training Center and hold a town hall with labor leaders and union members.

Buttigieg and Sisolak will be joined by representatives of Nevada’s congressional delegation.