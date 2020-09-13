US Surgeon General visits UMC, discusses Nevada’s COVID-19 fight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Surgeon General visited Las Vegas Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and to see how Southern Nevada is responding to the crisis.

Vice Admiral Jerome Adams met with community leaders and UMC staff while visiting the hospital facility on Sunday.

His schedule included a tour of the COVID-19 testing lab and participation in a round-table discussion about efforts to fight the virus.

Adams acknowledged that the state is making progress in the COVID-19 fight.

“Unfortunately, Nevada was in the red for quite awhile, but have the positivity rate down to 8% from a high of about 19 percent. So, lot’s of progress going on here,” the Surgeon General said.

That puts Nevada in the yellow zone for cases. He emphasized that everyone needs to follow the “three W’s” to continue the downward trend.

Courtesy: University Medical Center of Southern Nevada

Courtesy: University Medical Center of Southern Nevada

Courtesy: University Medical Center of Southern Nevada



“Wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance,” he advised.

These actions, applied to COVID-19, can also help as flu season approaches.

“We don’t want to overwhelm our healthcare system capacity and a bad flu season on top of a bad COVID season is going to be bad for the Las Vegas economy, and for Nevada’s reopening plans,” he explained.

Adams admits the diverse population in Nevada makes it challenging to fight the virus, but commends the efforts so far, including the “Esta En Tus Manos” campaign.

“I was just impressed by the partnerships here with the innovation that’s going on here,” he said.

Adams added that the Silver State is in the yellow zone, trending towards green and by everyone following the three W’s, Nevada’s numbers should continue to improve.

Vice Admiral Adams expects a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year, or early 2021. He says it will follow the FDA approval process.