US Surgeon General: Face coverings bring more freedom, not less

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The U.S. Surgeon general is pushing back on the idea that face coverings infringe on freedoms.

Dr. Jerome Adams tweeted Sunday saying, “some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out.”

Face coverings ➡️ less asymptomatic viral spread ➡️ more places open, and sooner!



Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering! pic.twitter.com/3A4fW2qmN8 — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 14, 2020

Adams says face coverings lead to less asymptomatic spread of the virus, which leads to more places opening sooner and improving the economy.

Earlier guidance from U.S. officials did not recommend masks.

But in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended face coverings for the general public in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain, like grocery stores.