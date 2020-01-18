US Space Force reveals new uniform

(CNN) — The newest branch of the military has unveiled its new uniforms. The United States Space Force uniforms feature the same camouflage look as other branches.

The USSF says it is saving costs by sticking with the traditional camouflage. Officials tweeted service-members will look like their join counterparts they will be working with, on the ground.

Earlier this week, the Space Force chief, General John Raymond, was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence.

Last month, Congress passed a new spending bill that funds the Space Force.

Pres. Trump officially signed off on the new branch in December.