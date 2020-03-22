US Senator Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Republican is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive.

He said in a tweet Sunday that he is feeling fine and is in quarantine.

Paul, a doctor, said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. Paul said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

Two House members, Reps. Mario Diaz Balart of Florida of Ben McAdams of Utah, have tested positive.

The Senate was in session Sunday seeking a bipartisan response to the pandemic.

In another tweet, the senator said he expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period is over.

