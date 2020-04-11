US sees more than 2K deaths Friday, highest number of deaths in a single day reported

(CNN) — A new heartbreaking milestone in the U.S. was reached Friday as the nation continues to fight COVID-19. Health officials reported the most number of deaths in the U.S. in a single day with at least 2,074 more.

Nearly 19,000 U.S. citizens have died from the virus so far, according to John Hopkins University.

New York, the hot spot of the virus, has nearly 6,000 deaths.

The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. also topped 500,000 on Friday. Worldwide, 1.69 million cases have been confirmed and more than 102,000 deaths reported.