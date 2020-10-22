US Secretary of Interior announces trail expansion at Lake Mead Recreational Area

In this July 20, 2014 file photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — There is exciting news out about the Lake Mead Recreational Area. A new water trail is being added there where the Black Canyon Water Trail ends.

This new trail, called the “Mojave National Water Trail,” is one of 30 across the nation being added in 25 states. It adds 76 more miles from the Hoover Dam along the Colorado River into Arizona.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt was on hand Thursday to make the announcement.

“It is a symbol of the President’s commitment to recreation access and conservation achievements,” said Secretary Bernhardt.

Bernhardt says the expansion of all trails is made possible through the “Great American Outdoors Act,” which was signed into law back in August. It takes revenue from energy development and funnels it back into maintenance for our national parks, forests and recreation area.

These new trails were added because visitation was high and this new funding will continue to protect and conserve those areas.