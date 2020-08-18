US Rep. Titus and Horsford join seniors, veterans in virtual conference, ask Trump Administration to stop attacking postal service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congresswoman Dina Titus and Congressman Steven Horsford hosted a virtual press conference Tuesday, August 18 with seniors, veterans, letter carriers, and small business owners to demand that the Trump Administration stop attacking the United States Postal Service.

Rep. Horsford says he and Rep. Titus will vote on Saturday to “reverse postal service changes that have been made that are causing a dramatic increase in delayed and non-delivered mail.”

WATCH CONFERENCE:

Since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took office, the USPS has eliminated overtime for employees, instituted a hiring freeze, reassigned postal executives, removed mail-sorting machines, and come under investigation by the Office of Inspector General.

"When we go back, we are going to attempt to undo some of the things the Post Office General has done." Those things include:



– removing mailboxes across the country

– removing sorting machines



“Our postal workers are frontline heroes…we need to do whatever we can to support them,” said US Rep. Titus.