US officials urge Congress to include child care funding in future coronavirus relief legislation

The Capitol is framed through a window in the Russell Senate Office Building as lawmakers negotiate on the emergency coronavirus response legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) joined Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) and 21 of their Senate colleagues in a bipartisan letter to Senate Leadership urging them to provide more support for child care to ensure parents can return to work as the economy re-opens.

“Even before COVID-19, one of the most common concerns we heard from parents, especially in rural areas, was the struggle to find child care. The COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly worsening this situation and has led to a significant reduction in revenue for child care providers as many parents are now staying home with their children, said the Senators.

“Without additional support, the coronavirus will exacerbate child care deserts and eliminate what few options families have, even after the crisis,” the Senators wrote.

“As Congress considers the next round of relief legislation, we urge leadership to build on its efforts to provide more support for child care so we can effectively serve the needs of essential workers in the short term, and ensure that parents can return to work as our economy recovers,” concluded the Senators.

The full text of the letter can be found here and below: