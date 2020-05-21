US Marshals, Nevada agencies arrest fugitive, narcotics found in home

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A fugitive with a lengthy criminal history is now in custody following a joint-arrest made by the Nevada Department of Safety, the Division of Parole and Probation and the US Marshals Service. On May 13, Daniel Scott was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center for violating his parole.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Narcotics Bureau conducted a search of Scott’s home following the arrest and found the following:

  • 19.3 gross grams of heroin
  • 61.3 gross grams of methamphetamine
  • 15.3 gross grams of alprazolam
  • $20,515.00 in US currency.

Officials say these findings showed “multiple indicators of narcotic sales readily visible” in the home.

Metro took custody of the narcotics and will rebook Scott on any new charges.

