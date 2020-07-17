US Marshals arrest sex offender in Las Vegas, suspect was wanted in California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On July 14, U.S. Marshals arrested 42-year-old Jorge Guzman, who was wanted in Lake Tahoe, California. Officials say Guzman was illegally living in the U.S. and was hiding under a fake identity.

U.S. Marshals made the arrest during an operation in which officials made verification checks on known sex offenders. Out of 203 verification checks, four people were found to be non-compliant, including Guzman.

The U.S. Marshals District of Nevada’s Sex Offender Predator Apprehension Team is made up of law enforcement officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Nevada Department of Public Safety — Division of Parole and Probation and the Henderson Police Department.