US Marshals arrest Michigan fugitive in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, a fugitive who fled from Michigan was captured right here in Las Vegas. The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Nevada Fugitive Strike Team, located 44-year-old Darnell Cooley.

Cooley was wanted on federal charges in Michigan for:

Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

The North Las Vegas Police Department — Problem Solving Unit, along with the SWAT team, obtained a search warrant for the address where Cooley was believed to be residing. Metro’s SWAT team then executed the warrant and brought Cooley into custody.

Cooley is now being held in the Henderson Detention Center pending his extradition back to Michigan.