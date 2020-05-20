US Marshals arrest fugitive wanted in Arizona at Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — US Marshals arrested a fugitive wanted for child sex crimes in Arizona at Nellis Air Force Base Tuesday. Michael Zavala, 35, faces charges of molestation of a minor and sexual assault/sexual conduct with a minor under 15-years-old.

Zavala is a contractor at the air base.

The Pima County Attorney’s Office requested assistance from the Marshals’ District of Arizona, but the request was ultimately transferred to Nevada’s District. Members of the Marshals’ Sex Offender Predator Apprehension Team made the arrest.

The arrest was also made in collaboration with several agencies, including various Air Force offices of special investigations and the US Marshals District of Arizona.

“I’m proud of the partnerships the US Marshals Service is able to maintain to make an arrest of this nature while working with various law enforcement agencies,” said US Marshal Gary Schofield of the District of Nevada in a news release.

Zavala is currently at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Arizona.