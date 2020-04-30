US Labor Department: More than 45K Nevadans filed for unemployment benefits last week

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The number of out-of-work people filing new claims for jobless benefits in Nevada is closing in on 390,000 since casinos and other businesses were shuttered to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that more than 45,000 people filed for unemployment benefits last week. The UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research says hospitality, food service, retail, real estate and construction trades have been among the hardest hit.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected Thursday to announce he’s relaxing restrictions on some businesses and outdoor activities but casinos will stay closed until at least May 15.