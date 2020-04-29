US judge to rule this week on Nevada’s mail-in primary

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2016, file photo, Nevada’s Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske speaks during a press conference in Las Vegas. Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat and his office are defending Cegavske’s plan to conduct Nevada’s June 9, 2020, primary election predominantly by mail because of COVID-19. A federal judge in Reno has scheduled a hearing on a lawsuit that claims the plan would deny some Nevadans their constitutional voting rights. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s statewide primary is scheduled in June, but what that looks like in a pandemic and how voters cast ballots may be decided in the courts.

A federal judge in Reno said Wednesday she expects to issue a ruling by the end of the week that should provide guidance for the June 9 primary.

It is currently scheduled to be conducted predominantly by mail.

The conflict involves lawsuits at the state and federal level, both major political parties and voters who argue their constitutional rights are in jeopardy.

Nevada’s Democratic Party say the state should plan to conduct its June primary almost entirely by mail because the coronavirus could make it difficult for people to vote or have their ballots counted unless the secretary of state makes some changes.

Lawyers for the party sent a letter to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske in mid-April seeking changes to rules or proposals for the June 9 election.

A conservative voting rights group also opposes the plan, but for different reasons.