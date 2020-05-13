US judge asks Nevada high court if gun makers can be liable

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A U.S. judge is asking Nevada’s highest court to decide whether state law allows gun manufacturers and sellers to be held liable for deaths. The judge is considering a lawsuit from the parents of a victim of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
He says he’s concerned that gun makers argued they would be immune even if they sold Tommy guns or military rifles to civilians. Federal law generally protects gun manufacturers and dealers after shootings.
A Seattle couple whose daughter died in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting say in their lawsuit that guns were sold that could easily be modified to fire like automatic weapons.
Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017. He killed 58 people and wounded hundreds.
Paddock used a bump stock on his guns which allows a semi-automatic weapon to fire more like an automatic one. He was able to fire more than 1,100 rounds in 10 minutes.
Bump stocks are now illegal.