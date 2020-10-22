LAS VEGAS (KLAS/AP) — US jobless claims drop to 787,000, though layoffs remain high 7 months after virus struck economy. In Nevada first-time unemployment claims were higher than last week.

Last week 10,441 Nevadans filed for first-time unemployment claims; however the total number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Nevada dropped from 157,205 to 129,296, a decrease of 27,909.

The total number of people coming off unemployment in the US was 1,018,737 – the biggest improvement we’ve seen since the pandemic started.

Job seekers can register online for Thursday’s job fair or others in the series through Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center at their website here.

The virtual job fair is Thursday, Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m.