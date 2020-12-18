US home value growth breaks records as rents stabilize

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Home value growth hit new highs and rent appreciation bounced back in November after a long downward trend, according to Zillow’s latest Real Estate Market Report.

Zillow economists expect home values to increase by 3.6% in the three months ending February 2021 and by 10.3% from November 2020 to November 2021.

Key housing stats in the Las Vegas metro:

The typical home value in November was $310,895, up 7.3% year over year, 0.8% since October and 3% quarter over quarter.

Rent prices are up 6.6% from last year to $1,483.

As of the week ending Dec. 12, newly pending sales have grown 20.5% compared to last year.

Typical rents in November are in roughly the same place they began the year, rising only $4 since January as renters were particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting recession.

Just recently, Gen Z renters especially began venturing back out on their own and often finding good deals, but a predicted rebound in the rental market may make those a limited-time offer.

“With a vaccine on the horizon and Gen Z continuing to graduate from college, we expect the cloud of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic to lift and demand for rental units to surge in 2021,” said Zillow senior economist Chris Glynn.

Zillow’s typical home value rose 1.1% from October to November and 3% over the past three months — both of which are the largest gains on record going back to 1996.

“Though the coming rebound in the rental market is good news for some, it will certainly put millions of renters who were hit hard by pandemic-related income loss in an even more tenuous position, and further government intervention will likely be needed to avoid a painful wave of evictions,” added Glynn.

Home values across the U.S. rose 7.5% since last year to $263,351. The largest annual increases by metro are in San Jose at 14.2%, Phoenix at 14.1% and Seattle at 13.2%.

The rapid acceleration in home values across the U.S. is driven by robust demand and diminishing inventory — the same forces that established this sellers’ market after a short spring lull.

Looking forward to next year, Zillow economists expect home values to increase by 3.6% in the three months ending February 2021 and by 10.3% from November 2020 to November 2021.

“We expect the housing market to continue its bull run from this summer and fall well into 2021,” said Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker. “This rapid price growth will be driven by the same factors that took the steering wheel in 2020: strong demographic trends, shifts in buyer preferences sparked by the pandemic, low mortgage rates, and short supply. The millennial generation is moving into their mid-30s and bringing a wave of demand from renters looking to buy their first homes.”

Despite the pandemic, 2020 has been a remarkably strong year for sales, according to Zillow. Zillow economists expect 5.7 million homes to be sold by the end of the year — 5.9% more than were sold in 2019.

Next year is forecasted to be much stronger, with 6.9 million homes expected to be sold.

Even after a remarkably strong 2020, Zillow forecasts a nearly 22% growth in US home sales next year, which would mark the strongest year since 2005.