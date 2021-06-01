US Highway 95 ramps to Buffalo closing overnight at Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The on and offramps at Buffalo Drive on U.S. Highway 95 just north of the Centennial Bowl will close from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The same ramps will close again overnight from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Crews are working overnight in the area as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.