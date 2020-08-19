US Forest Service responding to forest fire in Wheeler Pass

COLD CREEK, Nev. (KLAS) — The US Forest Service is responding to a forest fire in the west side of Wheeler Pass between Pahrump and Cold Creek. Officials believe the fire was started by lighting.

The fire is currently estimated to be about 40 acres and started about two hours ago.

They say no one is on the ground yet as the area is somewhat remote. Vehicles can only travel around 5 mph due to bumpy roads.

Ray Johnson with the Forest Service says an air tanker has already dropped fire retardant and that three hand crews and another two air tankers have been ordered.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.