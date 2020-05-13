EPA awards Nevada with $260k to test for lead in school drinking water

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, also known as the EPA, announced that it awarded $260,000 in grant funding to Nevada. The money is to assist the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) with identifying sources of lead in drinking water in schools or childcare facilities.

“Lead testing of drinking water is critical for the protection of our children,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud. “EPA is pleased to support Nevada in its efforts to detect and reduce lead in drinking water, thereby protecting children’s health at school and elsewhere.”

Under EPA’s Voluntary Lead Testing in Schools and Child Care grant program, EPA has awarded $43.7 million in grants nationwide to fund testing for lead in drinking water at schools and childcare programs in states, territories, and the District of Columbia.

“Prior federal funding used for voluntary testing at Nevada public and private grade schools created an opportunity to gather data on our children’s drinking water where they spend many of their days,” said Jennifer Carr, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection Deputy Administrator. “The resulting information has put minds at ease. NDEP looks forward to expanding the voluntary testing program to childcare facilities under this new grant.”

State officials say Nevada has been proactive in testing school and childcare facilities for lead in drinking water. Over the last several years, NDEP has overseen the testing of drinking water in public schools, using EPA’s 3T (Training, Testing, and Taking Action) Guidance.

The 3T Guidance assists schools in their efforts to identify sources of lead, such as old drinking fountains or faucets, and to correct any problems. To date, 339 elementary and 106 middle and high schools have been screened.

Nevada used EPA grant funding to initiate follow-up corrective actions for schools with lead levels above the lead action level. With this new money, NDEP will extend its screening work to test drinking water at approximately 600 childcare facilities.

As a requirement of this grant, NDEP must make testing results publicly available and will be responsible for these communications. NDEP expects about 10% of schools will require follow-up testing and outreach.

EPA’s 3Ts for Reducing Lead in Drinking Water in Schools will be used by the grantee to assist schools in implementing testing for lead in drinking water, including identifying sources of lead, such as lead solder in older drinking water fountains.