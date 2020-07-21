USCIS updates website to include more multilingual resources, user-friendly features

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website has been updated to help users better navigate their existing tools and resources, file and manage applications online, and access multilingual resources.

USCIS has streamlined their site navigation based on user feedback, data and best practices.

The updates will be uniform across all USCIS websites, including, uscis.gov, myUSCIS and Case Status Online.

The new design includes easy access to online filing, case status, change of address, immigration data, documents in the Electronic Reading Room, and instructions on how to request immigration records through the Freedom of Information Act.

The Multilingual Resource Center offers information in several languages on a variety of topics such as citizenship, Green Cards, employee verification, biometrics, how to report fraud and avoid immigration scams, and humanitarian programs.

The website also includes self-service tools to learn about eligibility, filing fees, and to study for and take the English and civics practice test.

Today, we launched an updated website designed with input from applicants, petitioners and the public. The new design will help visitors better navigate our online tools and resources, as well as file and manage applications online. Read more: https://t.co/daJQfoNCt3 pic.twitter.com/adQKOtDcYw — USCIS (@USCIS) July 21, 2020

New website features include:

A new user-centered design, which allows visitors to easily find immigration information and options on any device

A link to the USCIS online account sign-in at the top of all pages on uscis.gov, which allows visitors to easily access their existing account or create a new one. This also creates a streamlined experience between the USCIS online account and the uscis.gov website

Increased access to and availability of Spanish and multilingual resources through enhancements made to the Spanish website (uscis.gov/es) and the Multilingual Resource Center;

An Explore My Options feature to the forms section of the uscis.gov website. This tool allows visitors to determine their potential eligibility for immigration options by answering a few questions. The Explore My Options tool will also include additional content in English, and, for the first time, it will be available in Spanish

A new design, location, and complete revision of the Citizenship Resource Center (CRC). The new CRC makes it easier to find information about citizenship

An enhanced on-page search and filter-by features, which allow web visitors to easily find agency data, reports, and policies.

USCIS encourages visitors to use their online tools and resources, including Emma, Case Status Online, Check Case Processing Times, Change of Address, Explore My Options, and the Fee Calculator for information and status updates.

Applicants and petitioners are encouraged to use online filing for eligible forms through their USCIS online account.

For more information visit their website at https://www.uscis.gov/.