US case against Vagos in Nevada ends; racketeering dismissed

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A troubled federal prosecution in Nevada of current and former Vagos biker gang members from California accused of running an international criminal enterprise and killing a rival Hells Angels leader in a 2011 casino shootout is over.

A federal judge in Las Vegas on Monday approved a government request to dismiss all charges against 11 defendants. That ended the federal racketeering case filed in September 2016 after a state court conviction of the Vagos member for the slaying was overturned by the Nevada Supreme Court. Defense attorneys say the case was based on lies.