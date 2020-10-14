US Attorney’s Office: More than $1.6M in grants awarded to improve services for Nevada crime victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over $1.6 million in grant money will go towards improving services for crime victims in Nevada.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich made the announcement on Wednesday, saying $1,617,954 in grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of over $144 million distributed to enhance the district’s response to victims of crime throughout the U.S.

“These grants will help keep survivors safe and provide additional resources for victim service providers in Nevada,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “We appreciate the Department of Justice’s continued determination to assist victims and their families.”

“The Department of Justice is steadfast in its commitment to protecting public safety and bringing justice to those who have been victimized,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The investments we are making today will support service providers as they work to secure the legal rights of victims and put survivors of criminal acts on the road to recovery.”

The awards, made to organizations in the Silver State, will advance the use of technology, improve community preparedness and law enforcement training and provide emergency and transitional shelter to assist victims of crime, according to the Attorney’s Office.

The following organizations in the District of Nevada received funding: