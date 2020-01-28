US Attorney’s Office arrested, charged a Harvard professor for aiding Chinese economic espionage, research theft

BOSTON, MA (CBS) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday morning they have arrested and charged a Harvard University professor and two others with aiding the People’s Republic of China.

Assistant U. S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said the FBI arrested Dr. Charles Lieber, Harvard’s Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology and charged him with lying about his participation in China’s Thousand Talents plan. That is a Chinese program to recruit people with access to and knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property.

“We’re here today to announce three separate cases highlighting the ongoing threat posed by Chinese economic espionage and research theft in the United States. First the arrest today of a Harvard University professor for lying about his participation in a Chinese foreign recruitment program. Second, this morning we’ve unsealed a separate indictment, of a Chinese national working as a scientific researcher at Boston University, who failed to mention on her visa application that she is also a Lieutenant with the people’s liberation army. Finally, this office has indicted another Chinese national for trying to smuggle vials of biological material out of the United States to China and lying about it to federal investigators. That defendant whose entry to the United States had been sponsored by Harvard University was a cancer researcher at a lab at the Beth-Israel medical center,” said Andrew E. Lelling, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

Officials say Lieber was paid 50-thousand-dollars by the Wuhan University of Technology along with living expenses up to 158-thousand-dollars and given 1.5-million-dollars to establish a research lab at the Chinese University.

Authorities also arrested 29-year-old Yanqing Ye for visa fraud. Officials say Ye allegedly lied on her visa about being a Lieutenant in the people’s liberation army.

Investigators also arrested 30-year-old Zaosong Zheng a Beth-Israel hospital cancer researcher for attempting to smuggle 21 vials of biological material from the United States to China.

“This is not an accident or a coincidence. This is a small sample of China’s ongoing campaign to siphon off American technology and know-how for Chinese gain,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge FBI Boston.

Boston FBI special agent in charge Joseph Bonavolonta said China’s communist government’s goal is to replace the United States as the world’s leading superpower and they’re breaking the law to get there.

He said Massachusetts is a target because of its world-class academic institutions, research facilities, and hospitals.