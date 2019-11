LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a crash at US 95 and Lake Mead. US 95 Southbound is still shut down, and traffic is being diverted off at Cheyenne.

NHP says multiple people were taken to the hospital and one other person has died. They have not released any more information about the crash.

#trafficalert Fatal Crash 95SB/Lake Mead Blvd, 1 confirmed deceased, multiple occupants transported to UMC. NDOT has a hard closure on US95SB, traffic is being diverted off at Cheyenne. Expect major delays in the area. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #eyesontheroad #nhp — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 29, 2019

Expect major delays on US 95 southbound. You’re asked to use different routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.