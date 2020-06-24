UPDATE: Police investigate ‘road rage’ incident on US 95, 1 person injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that occurred in the southbound lanes of US 95 near Flamingo Road Wednesday morning causing the freeway to close.

According to Metro police, a woman suffered non life-threatening injuries in the incident and is receiving medical treatment.

The southbound lanes partially reopened just after 5:30 a.m. but police are still blocking the right shoulder and some of the lanes as the investigation continues.

Several law enforcement units were called to the scene.

The complete closure caused traffic to exit at Boulder Highway. There continues to be traffic delays on the southbound side since only some of the lanes have reopened.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for an update.