LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. 95 was shut down for a brief time, between Flamingo and Tropicana, Monday afternoon due to an active incident involving a suicidal woman.

Police were able to safely take her into custody and the roads have reopened.

There was a large police presence in the area and all vehicles were at a stand-still for a short period of time.