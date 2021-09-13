UPDATE: Traffic reopens US 95 after police investigate ‘person with a knife’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The southbound lanes of U.S. 95 have reopened after being closed most of the morning while police investigated a “person with a knife.”

Lanes reopened just after 10 a.m. are closed to traffic as a police investigation is underway at a business at the 7000 block of West Craig Road.

According to Metro Police, they responded to a call of a “person with a knife” at a business in the 7000 block of West Craig Road. Part of the investigation closed US-95 southbound between Craig and Cheyenne.

The investigation snarled traffic in the northwest valley as drivers went to work on Monday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

